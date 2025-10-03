Braelon Allen Injury Update: Aaron Glenn Reveals Timeline for RB's Return
The Jets will be without the services of Braelon Allen for an extended period and potentially the rest of the regular season, coach Aaron Glenn revealed on Friday. Allen, who suffered an MCL injury in his left knee during Monday night's loss to the Dolphins, was placed on injured reserve on Thursday and is expected to miss 8 to 12 weeks.
"There are two different ways he can go about it," Glenn told reporters. "He could actually rehab this or he could have surgery and get it cleaned up. The rehab time would be exactly the same. That'll be a decision he and his agent have to make, and I'm not making that decision for him."
The former Wisconsin standout is in his second NFL season and has rushed for 76 yards through the first four games. During his rookie campaign he accounted for 482 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns.
With Allen looking at a prolonged absence the brunt of the Jets' rushing attack will sit heavier on the shoulders of Breece Hall and quarterback Justin Fields. The team recently signed Khalil Herbert and has Isaiah Davis down the depth chart.