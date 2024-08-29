Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers Agree to Massive Four-Year Contract Extension
Brandon Aiyuk is not going anywhere.
On Thursday evening, the 26-year-old wide receiver and the San Francisco 49ers reportedly agreed to a new massive extension that will keep him in the Bay Area for the next five seasons.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that Aiyuk's new deal will be a front-loaded four-year, $120 million contract extension. He will receive a whopping $47 million between now and April 1, 2025. The deal includes $76 million in guaranteed money and will keep him in San Francisco through the 2028 campaign.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Aiyuk accepted a deal that had been on the table since Aug. 10. He was staging a hold-in throughout training camp and the preseason, but according to Schefter, it ultimately didn't change the deal in the end. It's worth noting that Aiyuk's agent, Ryan Williams, disputes that report.
A former first-round pick, Aiyuk had a career-best season in 2023. He earned second-team All-Pro honors as the 49ers reached Super Bowl LVIII. During the regular season, he caught 75 passes for a career-best 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns and also set a career-high by averaging 17.9 yards per reception.
That campaign followed a 2022 season in which he broke out as a top wide receiver, catching 78 passes for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns.
Locking Aiyuk up preserves the key pieces of Kyle Shanahan's offense for several years. As it stands, Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle are all under contract through the 2025 season.