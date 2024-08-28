Brandon Aiyuk Contradicts 49ers' Public Comments by Skipping Practice Again
The San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk remain at a stalemate regarding their ongoing negotiations over a contract extension for the star wide receiver. After both coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch expressed their expectation that Aiyuk would return to practice on Wednesday, that was ultimately not the case after all.
Aiyuk did not show up to practice on Wednesday, according to multiple reports, an indication that his holdout remains active.
Before practice on Wednesday, Lynch and Shanahan were asked if there would be any discipline if Aiyuk did not participate in the practice session. They told reporters that it was something they'd only address "if it happened," per 49ers' NFL reporter Cam Inman.
Aiyuk has been angling for a new contract from the organization, going as far as requesting a trade away from San Francisco after failing to reach a deal earlier on in negotiations. The two sides have since sat back down to re-open their discussions, but ultimately no new deal has been reached.
It's worth noting, Shanahan said Aiyuk had been cleared by team doctors after having dealt with back and neck issues earlier in the offseason. As such, Aiyuk would now be subject to fines for missing practice after having been given a clean bill of health, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.
The saga continues in San Francisco. Despite Lynch and Shanahan's comments expressing desire that Aiyuk would return to practice, things didn't play out as they'd hoped.