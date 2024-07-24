Brandon Graham to Retire After 2024 Season
it's the end of an era in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham on Wednesday said that the 2024 season is his "last" in the NFL while speaking to reporters on the first day of training camp from the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, Pa.
"I'm thankful man, just trying to enjoy everyday," Graham said. "Not in no rush. Obviously I'm talking to y'all on the first day, usually I'd be inside. But it's my last year man. So I'm just trying to soak it all in. Trying to enjoy everyday. Trying to give it everything. No stone unturned."
Graham, 36, has spent each of his 14 seasons in the NFL with the Eagles. In 2023, Graham surpassed the franchise record (195) for most games played with Philadelphia, and he will surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik's franchise record of 14 seasons by playing in his 15th campaign in '24. He agreed to a one-year deal with the club back in March.
A Pro Bowl selection back in '20, Graham ranks 13th on the league's active career sacks list. He is best known for his fourth quarter strip sack of former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII, a defensive play that all but secured the first—and only—Lombardi Trophy for Philadelphia.
As for his post-playing career, Graham left the door open to a role within the Eagles organization.
"Last first day as a player," Graham said. "I don't know what the future holds next year in the organization as the next level but I know it'll be something."