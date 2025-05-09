SI

NFL's 2025 Brazil Game Could Land on Yet Another New Streaming Service

The league continues to experiment with new partners.

Patrick Andres

The NFL logo sits in an empty stadium before the league's inaugural game in Sao Paulo.
The NFL logo sits in an empty stadium before the league's inaugural game in Sao Paulo. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In 2024, the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles broke several molds with their Week 1 clash. The two teams played in Sao Paulo—the NFL's first foray into Brazil—and the game streamed exclusively on Peacock on a Friday.

Now, it appears the league is going back to the streaming well for this year's Brazil game. The Los Angeles Chargers' Sept. 5 contest against an opponent to be determined is likely to air on YouTube, according to a Thursday evening report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

"This partnership would be different from the agreements with Amazon and Netflix, as it is anticipated not to be tied to any paid subscription," Marchand wrote. "The game is expected to be available globally for free on YouTube. It would be free in the United States, as well, while subscribers to the cable-like and US-based YouTube TV will be able to access through that service."

YouTube has never aired its own NFL game, although it is Sunday Ticket's current rights holder.

In Marchand's estimation, the game will cost YouTube in the neighborhood of the $105 million Peacock paid for last year's game.

The 2025 NFL scheduled is set to be released on Wednesday.

