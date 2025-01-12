Brazilian Radio Call of Denver’s Doink FG Miss vs. Buffalo Was Absolutely Electric
The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills are locked up in a tight wild card playoff game that feels like every point could end up mattering.
That makes what happened to Denver at the end of the first half all the more painful for Broncos fans as Wil Lutz had his 50-yard field goal attempt bang off the right right upright and bounce forward, eventually landing in the end zone.
The Broncos missed out on three points that would have made it a 10-10 game at halftime. But the world got one of the most electric radio calls of a missed field goal, as the NFL Brazil crew absolutely nailed this.
Too good. Well, unless you're a Broncos fan.
