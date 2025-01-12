SI

Brazilian Radio Call of Denver’s Doink FG Miss vs. Buffalo Was Absolutely Electric

Andy Nesbitt

We had a playoff doink in Buffalo.
We had a playoff doink in Buffalo. / @CBS
In this story:

The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills are locked up in a tight wild card playoff game that feels like every point could end up mattering.

That makes what happened to Denver at the end of the first half all the more painful for Broncos fans as Wil Lutz had his 50-yard field goal attempt bang off the right right upright and bounce forward, eventually landing in the end zone.

The Broncos missed out on three points that would have made it a 10-10 game at halftime. But the world got one of the most electric radio calls of a missed field goal, as the NFL Brazil crew absolutely nailed this.

Too good. Well, unless you're a Broncos fan.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL