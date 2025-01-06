Breece Hall Claps Back at Jets Fan Who Was Disappointed by 'Meaningless' Week 18 Win
The New York Jets ended their season with a 32–20 win over the Miami Dolphins, which put them in line to secure the No. 7 pick in the upcoming draft. Some fans weren't happy about the win, suggesting the Jets should've lost to enhance the tank and pick earlier in April's draft.
Breece Hall made clear he did not support that stance, and responded to a fan on social media who had expressed their disappointment over another "meaningless" win at the end of the season.
"And if we would’ve lost you would be talkin [s––] per usual. Like stfu…" wrote Hall on X on Sunday evening.
At 5–12, the Jets hold the No. 7 pick for the first time in franchise history. A loss on Sunday would've seen them end the year at 4–13 and would have slotted them ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6. Even if they lost, the team would not have moved in front of the New England Patriots or Jacksonville Jaguars, who pick at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.
Hall made clear that ending the season on a high note was of more importance to the players participating in the game. The third-year running back rushed 12 times for 57 yards and caught three passes for 15 yards and a touchdown in the win.
It's back to the drawing board for the Jets, who are looking to snap an unwanted streak of 14 seasons without a playoff appearance. While picking slightly earlier in the draft may have been nice in the eyes of some fans, getting a win over a rival is pretty sweet, too.