Breece Hall Got Roasted by Aaron Rodgers After Asking Him Question During Presser
After winning their second straight game to open the season 2-1, the New York Jets collectively seem to be in a good mood heading into Week 4.
That much can be gleaned by Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers's Wednesday session with the media, which was interrupted by running back Breece Hall, who (while posing as a reporter) proceeded to ask Rodgers a question about the team's offensive line and playmakers.
Rodgers, playing along, then roasted his teammate in an amusing moment.
"I feel like they've been playing really well," Rodgers said. "You have done a nice job in protection. I'd like to cut down on some of the complaining in the huddle, though, if I could."
"You gotta remember, it's like in the Aesop fable. We need to be the tortoise. Slow and steady wins the race. Sometimes you get a little antsy out there, you want the ball, you're complaining. You're in my ear the whole time."
"We just gotta understand it comes in the flow."
Too good.
Rodgers and Hall, who has been one of the veteran quarterback's most trusted pass-catchers so far this season, will look to keep the good times rolling on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.