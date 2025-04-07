Breece Hall Seems Surprised by Report That Jets Could Deploy Three-Back Committee
There's a chance the New York Jets' deployment of its backfield could look different in 2025. And Jets star running back Breece Hall seems surprised by that news.
At the annual owners' meetings this past week, first-year Jets coach Aaron Glenn seemed to indicate that the club could heavily utilize three players in the running back room: Hall and second-year pros Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.
Citing Glenn's comments and including some speculation of his own, Jets beat writer Rich Cimini wrote about the winds of change in the club's backfield entering '25, and even went as far to suggest that Hall could be a trade candidate if the club were to look into drafting top halfback prospect Ashton Jeanty in April.
Well, all this chatter reached Hall, who took to X and posted a simple meme in response.
Hall, a second-round pick in the '22 NFL draft, found his stride just a few games into his rookie season, rattling off back-to-back games with over 100 scrimmage yards. But the talented ball-carrier suffered a season-ending ACL tear, cutting short his first season after just seven games. Entering '23 on the heels of the Jets' blockbuster Aaron Rodgers trade, fans and pundits expected big things for Hall in his second NFL season, despite the fact that he was coming off of a serious knee injury.
Rodgers went down in Week 1 of that season with a campaign-ending injury of his own, but Hall rebounded nicely, posting a career-best 1585 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns while appearing in all 17 games. With Rodgers back healthy entering '24, expectations for a breakout again surrounded Hall. But both he—and the Jets—failed to meet those lofty heights that were expected.
With a promising second-year back in Allen, who proved capable of handling a bigger workload in his rookie year, and another youngster with potential in Davis, it's not surprising that Glenn would want to give defenses as many different looks as possible.
It's also not surprising that Hall, entering a contract year, would want the ball as much as possible.