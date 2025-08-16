Brian Callahan Sang Cam Ward's Praises After Titans' Second Preseason Game
Cam Ward's second preseason game won't blow you away by the box score. The No. 1 pick played three drives and completed just two of his seven passing attempts for 42 yards in the Titans' 23-20 preseason win over the Falcons on Friday night.
His best throw of the night came on an incompletion: a perfectly placed ball down the field that was dropped by Van Jefferson. Ward took accountability for the miscue though, asking Jefferson how the ball was and saying "he's just got to put it on his chest next time."
Although the performance doesn't jump out at you and Ward didn't lead a scoring drive, Titans coach Brian Callahan has seen what he needs to from the rookie quarterback.
“I’m very encouraged,” Callahan said postgame on Ward's performance via ProFootballTalk. “That ball he threw that got dropped was an unbelievable throw. He’s shown all the things that we needed to see from an operations standpoint. Certainly, the penalties put us in some unfavorable down and distances, would have liked to stay on the field a little bit. ... Everything about Cam as far as handling the operation, being in the stadium, two road environments, all that’s great.”
In his first preseason game against the Buccaneers on Saturday, Ward threw for 67 yards, completing five of his eight pass attempts. He led a scoring drive, which was capped off by a rush from Tony Pollard, in one of his two series played.
Ward and the Titans' final dress rehearsal before the regular season comes Friday against the Vikings. A strong defensive side that will bring a good test before it counts.
Thus far, all is smooth for this year's top pick, even if his preseason performances have appeared quiet at surface level.