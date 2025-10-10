Brian Daboll Called the Worst Timeout of the Season, Saved Eagles from a Penalty
The Giants had a pretty good first half against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart made plays with his arms and legs as he led the offense on three touchdown drives, America turned further against the Tush Push and New York took a 20-17 lead into halftime.
However, there was one really bad moment for the Giants in the final seconds of the second quarter. Coach Brian Daboll called a timeout as the play clock was winding down that saved a team from being penalized for delay of game.
The main problem with the timeout was Philadelphia was the team on offense.
The Eagles had no timeouts on their final drive and were slow to line up on third-and-10 from their own 43-yard line after quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a ball out of bounds. The Eagles were still getting set as the clock ticked towards zero. That's when the referee blew the whistle as play-by-play announcer Al Michaels pointed out that the Eagles were out of timeouts on the Prime Video broadcast.
Luckily for the Giants, the Eagles ran one more play and then failed to get another play off before time expired.
People still noticed. Skip Bayless said Daboll "looked like an idiot," while most everyone else shouted some version of why would he do that??
The consensus seemed to be that this was not Brian Daboll's finest moment.