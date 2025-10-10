Giants Fans Incensed After Refs Seem to Miss Another Penalty on Eagles' Tush Push
Another Eagles game, another tush push controversy.
Philadelphia went to their tried-and-true tactic a whopping four straight times during the second quarter of Thursday night's game against the Giants. On the fourth quarterback sneak attempt, Jalen Hurts was finally able to punch in the touchdown for a go-ahead score—but replay videos were not particularly kind to Hurts and the Eagles.
On one of their four tush pushes, a slow motion replay showed Eagles right guard Tyler Steen jumping early before the snap, though admittedly it was only obvious thanks to the slowed-down video playback. Prime Video's NFL rules analyst Terry McAulay said on the broadcast that it was false start, but he added that it was a difficult penalty to call in real time. NFL officials also admitted as much in a training tape the league distributed to teams earlier this season.
The Giants, who voted against the tush push during the annual NFL owners' meeting back in May, ultimately had no answer for the Eagles' inevitable play, especially when Philly appeared to benefit from at least one missed false start penalty.
Giants fans at MetLife Stadium could be heard booing the Eagles during their multiple consecutive tush push attempts, and NFL fans on social media also weren't too happy about the Eagles getting away with more missed calls: