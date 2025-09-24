Brian Daboll’s Powerful Four-Word Message to Jaxson Dart on Draft Night Resurfaces
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants traded up in last April's draft to get Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the 25th pick. Moments after that pick was made official, Daboll and the QB spoke over the phone and with the head coach ending the conversation with this powerful four-word message: "I'm banking on you."
Fast forward to today, the 22-year-old Dart is now preparing for his first NFL start which will come this Sunday against the Chargers after Daboll decided on Tuesday to make a change at QB.
With Russell Wilson, who is on a one-year deal with the Giants, now watching from the sidelines, a lot of the pressure now rests on Dart's shoulders to turn this 0-3 team around.
But even more of the pressure is on Daboll, as it seems like his job is on the line and he desperately needs the rookie quarterback to pick up some wins for a franchise that has missed the playoffs the last two seasons after making the postseason back in 2022, which was Daboll's first with the team.
Here's a look back at that phone call on draft night, which ended with Daboll and Dart telling each other that they loved one another.
Dart telling Daboll he was a "smart man" for banking for him showed how much confidence the kid has in himself.
Now he'll have to back up those words on the field. Or Daboll's time with the Giants could soon be over.