Giants Make Decision to Start Jaxson Dart Over Russell Wilson in Week 4
After Russell Wilson led the Giants to an 0-3 start, New York has decided to give rookie Jaxson Dart a chance at the starting position, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer confirmed the news.
Wilson will be benched in Week 4 against the Chargers while Dart gets his first NFL start. Wilson will in turn sit as the backup quarterback.
Coach Brian Daboll was originally pretty stern in his decision to keep Wilson the starter for as long as he could, but after the team's 22-9 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football this past weekend, Daboll left the door open for a quarterback change for the first time all season.
Dart has stepped in for Wilson on a couple occasions, but he has yet to make a completed pass in the NFL. Sunday will be a big awakening for the rookie out of Ole Miss.
This decision seems to be what Giants fans were hoping for after they booed Wilson on Sunday night and even chanted for Dart to come into the game. Wilson completed 18 of 32 passes for 160 yards and two interceptions in the contest.
Wilson was named the Giants' starting quarterback back in April, right after the team drafted Dart with the No. 25 pick. Wilson signed a one-year deal worth up to $21 million this offseason after he spent last season on the Steelers. The once spectacular quarterback for the Seahawks has struggled to find his footing on a new team since leaving Seattle after the 2021 season.