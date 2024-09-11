Brian Daboll Had Laughably Simple Solutions to Improve Giants' Offense
As the team's head coach and play-caller, Brian Daboll clearly wasn't satisfied with the club's performance in its season-opening 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 at MetLife Stadium.
New York averaged just 3.5 yards per play, failed to score a single touchdown and turned the ball over twice in front of a crowd of 81,908 fans, who quickly grew restless—both during and after the game— with the performance of quarterback Daniel Jones.
So it's up to Daboll to fix what ails the Giants' offense before a Week 2 divisional tilt against the Washington Commanders in Week 2.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Daboll offered some solutions, laughably simple ones, to fix New York's offense.
The two may just go hand-in-hand, as getting the ball in the hands of Nabers, one of the most talented receiver prospects in this year's class and the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, definitely won't hurt the Giants' chances of keeping the scoreboard operator busy come Sunday.
But above all, the Giants need a better performance from Jones, who never looked like the franchise QB he is expected to be in a two-interception performance against Minnesota.
The Giants and Commanders will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.