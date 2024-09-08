SI

Giants Fans Set Daniel Jones Jersey on Fire Outside Stadium After Rough Week 1 Loss

Giants fans were not happy with Daniel Jones after the loss to the Vikings.

Karl Rasmussen

Jones rolls out during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium.
Jones rolls out during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
New York Giants fans have not been shy about their disdain for quarterback Daniel Jones. Some fans took things a bit too far after Sunday's season opening loss against the Minnesota Vikings, however.

After the 28–6 defeat against the Vikings, some Giants fans recorded themselves lighting their No. 8 Jones jersey on fire outside MetLife Stadium.

Already equipped and prepared with fire-starting equipment, these fans didn't even wait until they exited the grounds of the stadium before setting the jerseys on fire. One fan, who was wearing a No. 92 Michael Strahan jersey, could be seen spraying cooking oil onto the jerseys in order to bolster the flames, while those around him cheered.

It wasn't the most successful burning of a football jersey, but the fans made their thoughts on Jones abundantly clear.

The Giants were held without a touchdown during the team's 28–6 loss, and Jones's ugly performance seems to have the fanbase ready to move in a new direction at quarterback.

Jones completed 22 of 42 pass attempts for 186 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions during the Week 1 loss. The team will look to get back on track in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, though it'll take some vastly improved play to get Jones back in the good graces of the fan base.

