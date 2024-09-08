Giants Fans Set Daniel Jones Jersey on Fire Outside Stadium After Rough Week 1 Loss
New York Giants fans have not been shy about their disdain for quarterback Daniel Jones. Some fans took things a bit too far after Sunday's season opening loss against the Minnesota Vikings, however.
After the 28–6 defeat against the Vikings, some Giants fans recorded themselves lighting their No. 8 Jones jersey on fire outside MetLife Stadium.
Already equipped and prepared with fire-starting equipment, these fans didn't even wait until they exited the grounds of the stadium before setting the jerseys on fire. One fan, who was wearing a No. 92 Michael Strahan jersey, could be seen spraying cooking oil onto the jerseys in order to bolster the flames, while those around him cheered.
It wasn't the most successful burning of a football jersey, but the fans made their thoughts on Jones abundantly clear.
The Giants were held without a touchdown during the team's 28–6 loss, and Jones's ugly performance seems to have the fanbase ready to move in a new direction at quarterback.
Jones completed 22 of 42 pass attempts for 186 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions during the Week 1 loss. The team will look to get back on track in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, though it'll take some vastly improved play to get Jones back in the good graces of the fan base.