Brian Daboll Gives Rave Review of Jaxson Dart Following Strong Preseason Performance
Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart put on a show in New York on Saturday night. The 22-year-old completed 88% of his passes for 137 yards and accounted for two touchdowns on the way to a 31-12 win over the Jets.
Dart, selected with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft by the Giants, has now put together two solid performances to begin the preseason as he looks to eventually unseat Russell Wilson as the Giants' starting quarterback.
Following Saturday's game, head coach Brian Daboll was asked about Dart—and gave a rave review of the signal caller:
"He's still got a lot to learn, but he's growing every day," Daboll explained. "That's why we drafted him. We spent a lot of time with him. I have a lot of confidence in the young man. He's done a good job for us since he's been here, in every area you could do. Off the field, on the field, leadership, moxie, intelligence."
While Daboll's words are certainly a good sign for the future in New York, it doesn't sound like Dart has an easy path to starting games just yet. The head coach reiterated on Saturday that Wilson is still the team's starting quarterback, and that they have a development plan in place for the rookie—and they plan on keeping it on the track.
"We have a plan," said Daboll. "We had a plan a while ago at a previous stop. We have a plan for this quarterback. It's specific to each quarterback that you have. They have to possess the traits that you covet, that you look for in the draft. I think you've just gotta keep working with them and understand that there's gonna be a lot of downs.
"I know there's some ups right now, but there's gonna be a lot of downs and we've just gotta keep growing and communicating and just keep getting better."
The Giants will play preseason game No. 3 this coming Thursday, at home, against the New England Patriots. It will be Dart's final chance to put some good football on tape prior to the regular season.