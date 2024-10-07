Brian Daboll Immediately Shuts Down Player’s IG Live During Postgame Celebration
The New York Giants beat the Seattle Seahawks 29–20 in Week 5. The Seahawks had a chance at a game-tying field goal with 55 seconds remaining in the fourth, but the kick was blocked by Isaiah Simmons and returned for a touchdown by Bryce Ford-Wheaton.
It was a thrilling win on the road for the Giants as they earned their second victory of the season. Unsurprisingly, the mood in the visitors locker room was very good after the game. And that's where Wan'Dale Robinson went live on Instagram, dancing with some teammates.
And then Brian Daboll came in and told him to turn it off and "stop posting that sh--."
Robinson's reaction—quickly apologizing and immediately shutting down the stream—seems to suggest that Daboll was not joking. Despite the win, he was not in the mood to see his players online.