Brian Daboll Smashed His Headset After Giants’ Ugly Loss to Commanders

Daboll had no kicker, so he had to throw.

Stephen Douglas

Brian Daboll in the immediate aftermath of the Giants’ latest loss.
Brian Daboll in the immediate aftermath of the Giants’ latest loss. / FOX
The New York Giants pulled off a unique feat against the Washington Commanders in Week 2 as they managed to lose the game on both the first and last plays of the game.

Washington kicker Austin Siebert kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter, causing Giants' coach Brian Daboll to throw his headset on the ground in a fit of rage.

Minutes earlier, Daboll at the Giants had to go for it on 4th-and-4 at the Washington 22-yard line rather than try a go-ahead field goal with the game tied, 18-18.

The reason the Giants didn't attempt a field goal in that situation was that their kicker, Graham Gano, got hurt on the opening kickoff trying to run down Austin Ekeler on a play that was called back due to penalty. Gano came up lame and had to limp off the field. He then exited the game with a hamstring injury.

Without much of a backup plan—if any—punter Jamie Gillan took over kicking duties, going 0-for-1 on extra point attempts.

No wonder Daboll was so mad.

