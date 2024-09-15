Brian Daboll Smashed His Headset After Giants’ Ugly Loss to Commanders
The New York Giants pulled off a unique feat against the Washington Commanders in Week 2 as they managed to lose the game on both the first and last plays of the game.
Washington kicker Austin Siebert kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter, causing Giants' coach Brian Daboll to throw his headset on the ground in a fit of rage.
Minutes earlier, Daboll at the Giants had to go for it on 4th-and-4 at the Washington 22-yard line rather than try a go-ahead field goal with the game tied, 18-18.
The reason the Giants didn't attempt a field goal in that situation was that their kicker, Graham Gano, got hurt on the opening kickoff trying to run down Austin Ekeler on a play that was called back due to penalty. Gano came up lame and had to limp off the field. He then exited the game with a hamstring injury.
Without much of a backup plan—if any—punter Jamie Gillan took over kicking duties, going 0-for-1 on extra point attempts.
No wonder Daboll was so mad.