Brian Schottenheimer Details Talk with Brandon Aubrey That Led to Game-Winning Kick
Kicker Brandon Aubrey was once again sensational for the Cowboys on Sunday, nailing four extra points and four field goals—including a 64-yard bomb to tie the game and a 46-yarder to win it in overtime—as Dallas took down the Giants 40-37.
Said game-tying kick was set up by a long Dak Prescott completion to Jake Ferguson that put the Cowboys into plus territory at the Giants' 49-yard line. A subsequent run by running back Javontae Williams set Aubrey up for the 64-yarder that took the game to an extra frame. Apparently, coach Brian Schottenheimer would have sent his kicker out from as far away as 70 (!) yards.
While speaking to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer after the game, Schotty explained the pre-game conversation he had with Aubrey about where the offense needed to get to for him to feel comfortable attempting a kick.
"Aubrey said if the offense got to the 50, he’d be fine," Breer explained in his Week 2 takeaways column. "Meaning he was comfortable kicking field goals from 67 or 68 yards out. 'I’m like, What?” Schottenheimer said. '[Aubrey] said, No, seriously, the 50 and we are just fine.'"
"Part of the reason we re-signed [Trent] Sieg and [Bryan] Anger is because the three guys coming back together was important to us,” Schottenheimer told Breer of the Cowboys' entire special teams operation. "It’s not just Brandon doing this. It’s Trent snapping and Bryan holding—anywhere inside 70 we would’ve kicked it."
A former professional soccer player, Aubrey has been with Dallas since 2023 and has made 82 of his 91 field goal attempts (90.1%)—with a long of 65—as well as 85 of his 88 extra point attempts (96.6%). The Cowboys will need to continue winning on the margins in 2025, and having a weapon like Aubrey in your corner can prove paramount in stringing together victories.