Brian Schottenheimer Raves About Relationship Between George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb
It's been less than a month since the Dallas Cowboys traded for wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Pickens is already developing a strong relationship with Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb.
During OTAs this week, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Lamb was cheering Pickens on like they’ve been teammates for years after an impressive catch at practice.
"CeeDee (Lamb) was on the other side," Schottenheimer detailed on Thursday. "When CeeDee broke out, he looked back to see where the ball went and he saw George in the end zone kind of drag his toes. CeeDee was like, 'Yessss!' I think his excitement for knowing that we've added some pieces, which will add to the competition, it was cool to see a guy like CeeDee be excited."
"Those two guys' relationship is awesome," Schottenheimer added of Pickens and Lamb. "They're spending a lot of time together. I think it's great for CeeDee to have someone like George. Not that George is a young player, but someone that GP really looks up to in CeeDee. They obviously have trained some together. That relationship is really cool. I'm enjoying just kind of sitting back and watching it develop."
Outside of their developing bond, the addition of Pickens should be mutually beneficial for both receivers on the field too. With another dynamic playmaker, the Cowboys offense will be harder to stop and not as reliant on just Lamb.