NFL Fans React to Steelers, Cowboys Finalizing Trade for WR George Pickens
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys rocked the NFL world early Wednesday morning as it was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter that they are close to finalizing a deal that will send wide receiver George Pickens to Dallas.
The former University of Georgia star has played all three of his seasons of his NFL career with Pittsburgh. His best year was 2023 when he caught 63 passes for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns. Last season he had 59 catches for 900 yards with just three touchdowns.
The Steelers will receive draft picks in return for Pickens, Schefter reported. The move will pair him up with CeeDee Lamb and provide another strong weapon for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
NFL fans had reactions to that news:
