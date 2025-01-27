Brian Schottenheimer Had Touching Message to His Mom After Becoming Cowboys Coach
The Schottenheimer coaching legacy continues as Brian Schottenheimer was officially introduced as the Dallas Cowboys' 10th head coach on Monday. Schottenheimer follows in the footsteps of his late father, Marty Schottenheimer, who was an NFL head coach for over 20 seasons.
As Schottenheimer addressed the media as the Cowboys head coach for the first time, the impact of his father, who died in 2021 after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease, was clearly felt.
"There's one person that's not here today, but I'd be remiss if I didn't mention him," Schottenheimer said during his press conference. "My father was a legendary coach, a great man, but he was an incredible father, and he's impacted me more than anyone in this profession. I know he's looking down on me, I know he's proud, and I miss him very much."
Schottenheimer also recalled the sweet moment he shared with his mom while speaking to the media. "When I saw her last night I had the chance to embrace her. She said, 'Baby, you did it. I love you."
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones added another a sweet message he heard Schottenheimer tell his mother after becoming the Cowboys next head coach.
"When he called his mother," Jones recalled, "... One of the things he said to his Mama was 'Mama, I'm gonna get a chance to get what Daddy didn't get: a Super Bowl, if it kills me. And the first one will be for him.'"
Over Marty's 21 seasons as a head coach for four separate franchises, he compiled a 200-126-1 record. This record still ranks seventh all-time in wins by a head coach, yet despite his success, Marty was unable to get to the Super Bowl during his career. He made three AFC championship games, but never advanced or won the Super Bowl despite coming heartbreakingly close on multiple occasions.
As Schottenheimer takes over the Cowboys' head coaching position, he will look to win that Super in his father's honor.