Brian Thomas Jr. Shares Thoughts on Travis Hunter Playing Two Ways for Jaguars
Brian Thomas Jr. has gotten a front-row view to Travis Hunter's attempt to play both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL. Hunter, the No. 2 pick by the Jaguars' in this year's draft, made his debut at both wide receiver and cornerback last week in the Jaguars' preseason opener, playing one series on offense and two on defense. He is looking to continue playing both offense and defense as a pro, a feat no player has accomplished on a full-time basis since the 1960s.
Thomas, who emerged as the Jaguars' No. 1 receiver during his outstanding rookie season, has only gone up against Hunter a few times while he's playing defense in practice. Still, he ensures the offense is properly challenging Hunter before he sees his first regular season action.
"When he's out there on defense, I'm talking to the receivers, 'Make sure you all go at him. Don't go off because he's just him. Still push on him because at the end of the day, this is what he wants to do.' We got to make sure he's at the top of his game. We've got to make sure he's getting better each and every day," Thomas said on The Pivot Podcast. "He takes on the challenge every time, so he's going out there and making plays whether it's on offense, defense. I feel like it'll be tough for him, but I feel like he'll be able to do it. ... Me selfishly, I want him more on the offensive side. Help me out a little bit, attract some of those coverages."
Thomas isn't the only Jaguars offensive player who's thought to put the pressure on Hunter. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence joked earlier this offseason that to get Hunter back on offense, he would pick on him by targeting him every play when he's at cornerback.
Should Hunter lean more on the offensive side of the ball once the games start counting, he and Thomas have the potential to form one of the best young receiving duos in the league. We will see their first regular season action together on Sep. 7 versus the Panthers.