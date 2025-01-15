Bride Had Electric Response to Groom Surprising Her With Bills-Ravens Tickets in Vows
As if getting married wasn't enough, one groom decided to surprise his bride with a pretty awesome gift during their vows: tickets to the Buffalo Bills home divisional playoff game vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
The couple appears to be huge Bills fans, and going to this game came as a complete shock to the bride as she sounded in disbelief when her groom shared his surprise.
"We're going to see the Bills," Sean Smith, the groom, said as he held up the two tickets to Olivia Doiron, his bride. She shouted an excited "Noooo!" in return.
The bride started shaking and crying and said "Seriously!" It's safe to say she was elated.
Newscasters on News 4 Buffalo shared how the couple is always trying "beat the other with their gifts." The bride is going to struggle to beat her now husband with her next gift.
They'll be at the game on Sunday in Buffalo—maybe they'll get a shoutout at Highmark Stadium.