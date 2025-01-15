SI

Bride Had Electric Response to Groom Surprising Her With Bills-Ravens Tickets in Vows

It was the perfect reaction from the bride.

Madison Williams

A bride, Olivia Doiron, is surprised by her groom, Sean Smith, when receiving tickets to the Buffalo Bills-Baltimore Ravens game during their wedding.
A bride, Olivia Doiron, is surprised by her groom, Sean Smith, when receiving tickets to the Buffalo Bills-Baltimore Ravens game during their wedding. / Buffalo 4 News/Screengrab
In this story:

As if getting married wasn't enough, one groom decided to surprise his bride with a pretty awesome gift during their vows: tickets to the Buffalo Bills home divisional playoff game vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

The couple appears to be huge Bills fans, and going to this game came as a complete shock to the bride as she sounded in disbelief when her groom shared his surprise.

"We're going to see the Bills," Sean Smith, the groom, said as he held up the two tickets to Olivia Doiron, his bride. She shouted an excited "Noooo!" in return.

The bride started shaking and crying and said "Seriously!" It's safe to say she was elated.

Newscasters on News 4 Buffalo shared how the couple is always trying "beat the other with their gifts." The bride is going to struggle to beat her now husband with her next gift.

They'll be at the game on Sunday in Buffalo—maybe they'll get a shoutout at Highmark Stadium.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL