Broadcasting Legend to Appear on NBC's Hall of Fame Game Broadcast

He'll soon take his rightful place in Canton.

Patrick Andres

Brent Musburger will return to the NFL microphone for NBC's Hall of Fame Game broadcast.
Brent Musburger will return to the NFL microphone for NBC's Hall of Fame Game broadcast. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
When they tune in to the annual Hall of Fame Game Thursday evening, viewers will be greeted by one of football's most enduring voices.

Broadcasting icon Brent Musburger will join NBC's telecast of the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions, Michael David Smith of NBC property Pro Football Talk wrote Thursday afternoon. According to Smith, the broadcasting crossover event will take place in the second half with the network's regular team of play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico and color announcer Cris Collinsworth.

Musburger, 86, remains well-known among older fans as the longtime face of The NFL Today on CBS and among younger fans as the longtime voice of college football on ESPN and ABC.

He retired from the latter position after the 2016 season, briefly taking on a radio play-by-play role with the Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders. In addition to his football duties, he has called MLB, the NBA, college basketball, tennis and golf.

This weekend, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will give Musburger one of its highest media honors—the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, named for the legendary commissioner. Musburger's longtime NFL Today colleague and friend, Irv Cross, received the award in 2009.

