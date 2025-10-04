SI

Brock Bowers Injury: NFL Insiders Express Doubt on Star TE's Status for Week 5

The Raiders may be without one of Geno Smith's favorite targets.

Patrick Andres

Brock Bowers's absence would be deeply felt by the Raiders Sunday. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Raiders have a big game looming Sunday in coach Pete Carroll's first season—but they may have to navigate it without an offensive star.

Las Vegas tight end Brock Purdy is not expected to play against the Colts Sunday, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"While coach Pete Carroll expressed confidence in Bowers being out on the field, his knee didn’t respond," Rapoport wrote.

Bowers, 22, is one of the Raiders' best offensive weapons and has performed as such so far this season. He's caught 19 passes for 225 yards in four games this year, although he has yet to reach the end zone.

In 2024, Bowers finished third in the NFL in catches with 113 and eighth in receiving yards with 1,194. For his efforts, he was named first team All-Pro by the AP and made the Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas beat the Patriots in its opener, but has lost three straight games since. Indianapolis, on the other hand, is enjoying a productive 3-1 start and sits in a first-place tie in the AFC South.

