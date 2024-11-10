Broncos Announcers’ Call of Chiefs’ Field Goal Block Was So Unbelievably Sad
Just as some wins are sweeter than others, some losses are more painful than others. The Denver Broncos found out the latter in Sunday’s 16-14 defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.
After a gritty performance from both teams, the Broncos had a potential game-winning walk-off field goal try as Wil Lutz stepped up for a 35-yard chip shot at the end of the fourth quarter. However, Denver’s hopes to spoil the Chiefs’ perfect season pretty quickly deflated after Lutz’s kick was blocked by Kansas City defensive end Mike Danna.
Many on the Broncos sideline, who were already preparing to celebrate the win, couldn’t believe the result. Broncos radio announcers were just as shocked in their perfectly sad call of the game’s finish.
Here’s the Broncos' broadcast call by Dave Logan and Rick Lewis:
“Wil Lutz backs up, takes two steps to the side, says he’s ready. An attempt of 35 yards for the win. Snap, placement, kick, on the way, it is… blocked.”
A lengthy silence.
“I don’t even know what to say. I really, I’m at a loss for words. 35-yard field goal blocked with one second to go, and Kansas City is going to get out of here with a 16-14 win over the Broncos.”
Pain.
Following Sunday’s result, the Broncos are 5-5 in the AFC West, while the Chiefs reign atop the division with a sterling 9-0 record.