SI

Chiefs’ Game-Sealing Blocked Field Goal vs. Broncos Left NFL Fans Speechless

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @NFL
In this story:

Somehow, the Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated this NFL season.

The Chiefs narrowly pulled out a stunning 16-14 win at Arrowhead in Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos thanks to a huge special teams play in the waning seconds of the game.

The Broncos appeared set to ruin the Chiefs’ perfect season with Denver kicker Wil Lutz lined up for a 35-yard field goal attempt on the last play of the game. Late in the fourth quarter, the Broncos worked the clock perfectly to set up Lutz for the potential game-winning field goal, but it ended up being blocked by Chiefs’ Mike Danna.

Despite the Chiefs struggling to get stops against Bo Nix and the Broncos all game long, the special teams unit came up big when the team needed them most and helped move Kansas City to 9-0 on the year.

NFL fans couldn’t believe the Chiefs' luck.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NFL