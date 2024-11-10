Chiefs’ Game-Sealing Blocked Field Goal vs. Broncos Left NFL Fans Speechless
Somehow, the Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated this NFL season.
The Chiefs narrowly pulled out a stunning 16-14 win at Arrowhead in Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos thanks to a huge special teams play in the waning seconds of the game.
The Broncos appeared set to ruin the Chiefs’ perfect season with Denver kicker Wil Lutz lined up for a 35-yard field goal attempt on the last play of the game. Late in the fourth quarter, the Broncos worked the clock perfectly to set up Lutz for the potential game-winning field goal, but it ended up being blocked by Chiefs’ Mike Danna.
Despite the Chiefs struggling to get stops against Bo Nix and the Broncos all game long, the special teams unit came up big when the team needed them most and helped move Kansas City to 9-0 on the year.
NFL fans couldn’t believe the Chiefs' luck.