Broncos Camp Report: New Additions Stand to Raise Defense’s Ceiling
Englewood, Colo. — Broncos coach Sean Payton didn’t get the best look at Talanoa Hufanga’s acrobatic interception, but the 61-year-old saw enough to use the slang word “sick” to describe the hard-to-believe play.
Safety Brandon Jones also called it “sick” and instantly knew Hufanga was the one leaping a few feet off the ground to nab Bo Nix’s first pick of training camp because Hufanga’s long hair was sticking out from his helmet.
“I was in the middle of the field when it happened, breaking on the ball,” Jones told Sports Illustrated after Friday’s practice. “I look and I see somebody looking like Tarzan, jumping in the sky. Bro, it was crazy. It was a sick, sick play.”
Payton was impressed that Hufanga had the awareness to defend the pass after initially playing the run on the RPO play. After trusting his instincts, Hufanga used his athleticism to make the sensational play, showing that he’s ready to make an impact on his new team after back-to-back injury-riddled seasons with the 49ers.
“I bet it was eight yards [out], so to be able to go up and catch that with a crowded look in front of him it was … I’m anxious to see it on film,” Payton said. “I saw it from behind the line of scrimmage. … That play was sick.”
Last summer, the Broncos’ defense was overlooked, partly because of the notion that All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II didn’t have enough help. Now, newcomers Hufanga, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and rookie cornerback Jahdae Barron are joining a crowded defense, one that has the potential of being the best in the league.
There’s plenty of hype on defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s unit partly because many players made a name for themselves last year, including edge rushers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper and cornerback Riley Moss and Jones.
There’s depth in all three phases of the defense, and it bodes well that players don't mind coming off the bench to help the team compete for a Super Bowl. Veteran defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, who’s playing behind Zach Allen, D.J. Jones and John Franklin-Myers, joked with reporters on Friday that he wants to be his team’s version of Lou Williams, the former NBA standout who made a living coming off the bench.
Star power is not a problem heading into this season, but Jones said the defense’s underdog mentality hasn’t changed.
“I think we’ve always had that underdog mentality and even this year, which I appreciate,” Jones says. “We’ve made a name for ourselves based on what we were able to do last year, but I think we’re going into this year with still having that same underdog mentality, and really, as hungry as ever. … It’s a very feisty, hungry group.”
Last year, the largely unproven Broncos’ defense only allowed 18.3 points per game, produced 25 takeaways and generated a league-high 63 sacks. With the offseason additions, the numbers could be even better in 2025.
Hufanga, the 2022 first-team All-Pro, appears healthy and could give the secondary another playmaker. Barron was somewhat of a surprise pick at No. 20 because Denver was set at cornerback with Surtain and Moss, but his ability to play inside and outside was too enticing for the team to pass on.
The Broncos rolled the dice on Greenlaw, the former standout of the 49ers who’s still working his way back from tearing his Achilles tendon during the Super Bowl a year and a half ago. Greenlaw hasn’t practiced the past few days and has dealt with injuries this offseason, but if he manages to reach his top form again, the Broncos could have one of the biggest steals from free agency. And with a loaded front, Denver could afford to take a chance on Greenlaw, who formed a dominant linebacker duo with Fred Warner for many years in San Francisco.
Having talented players certainly helps, but what truly has this defense confident heading into this season is the work they’ve received on the daily going against Payton’s offense, which is filled with versatile skill players.
“I think Sean’s offense is unique,” Jones says. “The style, the way he does it, a lot of motions, putting a lot of different bodies in different positions. Adding Evan [Engram], he’s like a tight end, but runs routes as fast as a receiver. It makes us better at the end of the day.
“A lot of weapons. If we’re able to master it and we’re able to make plays on defense against an offense like this it will be that much easier when the season starts.”
Best thing I saw: Hufanga’s impressive instincts
No play was going to top Hufanga’s leaping interception.
Not only did Payton use a slang word to describe it, he compared the memorable play to what Hall-of-Fame safeties have done on the field.
“The best safeties that are in the Hall of Fame, the traits are always instincts and football smarts,” Payton said. “It’s hard to be real effective at that position if you don’t have those high football instincts, and certainly he [Hufanga] brings that.”
Best thing I heard: Surtain might not be human
Surtain also had an impressive interception after efficiently moving to the right corner of the end zone to grab the deep pass from Nix.
At this point, nothing Surtain does on the field surprises his teammates, but they haven’t taken his physical gifts for granted.
“He’s like the most fundamentally sound player that I’ve played with and it’s from a play-to-play basis,” says Jones, the sixth-year veteran who played his first four seasons with the Dolphins. “Never taking any false steps, he glides … he’s almost like not real. He glides when he runs, technically sound.
“He just does everything right, and at the same time, he’s super humble. One of the best human beings ever. He is definitely a one of one person.”
Rookies who impressed: Bryant, Harvey seeing plenty of action
Rookies Pat Bryant, the third-round wide receiver, and RJ Harvey, the second-round running back, have seen plenty of action with the first-team offense.
Bryant caught a pretty downfield pass from Nix that drew cheers from Broncos fans. Harvey had a few positive runs despite a somewhat sloppy day from the offense.
Veteran who impressed: Franklin’s strong camp
Payton’s eyes lit up when a reporter mentioned second-year wideout Troy Franklin. Expect Franklin to see snaps and compete with a deep receiving corps that includes Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., Devaughn Vele and Bryant.