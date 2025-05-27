Broncos to Celebrate the Late Demaryius Thomas With Special Honor This Season
The Denver Broncos announced the most special way to honor the late Demaryius Thomas on Tuesday.
Thomas, who died at age 33 in Dec. 2021, will be the 38th member to be inducted into the Broncos' Ring of Honor. The ceremony will take place during Week 7 when the Broncos host the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 19. Thomas was a part of the the Super Bowl 50 winning team, which will also be honored during that weekend.
"Demaryius Thomas' election to the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame—in his first year of eligibility—is a testament to the indelible mark he left on our organization and community," Broncos owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner said in a statement. "One of the most beloved players and greatest wide receivers in franchise history, Demaryius inspired our fans with breathtaking athleticism, record-setting performances and a joyful, infectious spirit. While we wish 'D.T.' was with us to celebrate this special moment, we look forward to honoring Demaryius alongside his Super Bowl 50 teammates during an unforgettable Alumni Weekend."
Thomas's mother Katina Smith released a statement shortly after the Broncos announced the exciting news, calling it a "dream come true."
In Thomas's nearly nine seasons with the Broncos, he left the organization as one of their most successful wide receivers in franchise history. He still ranks second all-time in receiving yards (9,055) and receiving touchdowns (60) on the Broncos, and he sits with the third-most career receptions (665). Thomas holds the team record for the most yards in a season (1,619) and yards in a single game (226).
Thomas was a key member of the Broncos' impressive run in the 2010s, and it's no surprise that he will be honored as a member of the Ring of Honor.