Broncos DB Makes Makes Day of Fan Brave Enough to Wear His Jersey in Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills beat the Denver Broncos on Sunday, 31-7. Josh Allen and the Bills did whatever they wanted over the final 58 minutes of the game and the Broncos defense was helpless, giving up 30 points for just the third time this season.
While neither team forced a turnover, the Broncos defense did provide one highlight, which took place pregame when Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II spotted a fan wearing his jersey at Highmark Stadium.
Surtain ran over and greeted the fan and gave him a souvenier football and then he took off his helmet and posed for a picture.
It was the kind of moment that could even warm the hearts of Bills fans, which you could tell when one of them said, "Yo, that's f---ing sweet."
It really was. Such a cool moment and it only took 18 seconds out of Surtain's day. In the process he made one kid's life and probably converted a bunch of nearby Bills fans into Patrick Surtain fans.