Broncos' Devaughn Vele Reeled in the Craziest TD of the Year After Multiple Caroms
Everything is coming up Denver Broncos as Sean Payton's team's last obstacle to earning a surprising playoff berth—a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs—became much easier as the two-time defending Super Bowl champions have already wrapped up the AFC's No. 1 seed and are playing Carson Wentz instead of Patrick Mahomes.
Their good fortune continued after Bo Nix marched up and down the field on some backups and had his offense inside the 5-yard line midway through the second quarter already in possession of a 14-0 lead. Then it got even more fortuitous as the Broncos opened up a three-score lead thanks to an incredible touchdown catch by wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
Vele was able to corral a pass that was batted into the air twice by two different Chiefs defenders—a testament to never quitting on a play and that an oblong ball is prone to bounce in unusual directions.
Here's another look at it:
Jim Nantz, on the call for CBS, has a great narration of the unusual play, raising his voice with each carom and sounding genuinely surprised at the eventual outcome. And who could blame him because there's simply no way the Broncos drew it up like that. Barring a disastrous collapse, the Broncos will earn the AFC's No. 7 seed and be rewarded with a date against the Buffalo Bills. They might need some good fortune to survive that one.