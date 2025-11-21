Broncos Kicker Wil Lutz Inks Contract Extension Through 2028
Broncos kicker Wil Lutz has signed a three-year contract extension with the franchise that will keep him in Denver through the 2028 season, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
The report of a contract extension for Lutz comes less than a week after he converted all five of his field goal attempts, including a game-winner, in Denver's 22-19 win over the Chiefs. Lutz earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his performance.
The 31-year-old Lutz is in his third season in Denver after spending the first six years of his career with the Saints. He's made 78 of his 88 field goal tries in his two-plus seasons with Denver, including 17-of-20 this season. He's made 85.9% of his field goal attempts in his career.
Lutz and the Broncos are tied for the No. 1 seed in the AFC with the Patriots and are off this weekend.
Denver will return to the field against the Commanders on Nov. 30.