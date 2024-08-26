Broncos Mulling Samaje Perine Trade Ahead of Season Due to Crowded RB Room
The Denver Broncos are facing some roster decisions ahead of the team's final 53-man roster cuts, and it seems veteran running back Samaje Perine may be the odd man out in the running back room.
The Broncos are anticipated to roll with a running back by committee approach in 2024 with Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and rookie Audric Estime expected to take up the bulk of the carries.
As such, the team is expected to explore potential trades for Perine with the new season looming to better spread out the touches to some of the younger running backs, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The team is reportedly hoping to find a trade partner for Perine rather than cutting the 28-year-old outright.
Last year, Perine played a significant role in Denver's offense, primarily as a pass-catching back. He toted the ball 53 times for 238 yards and one touchdown while also catching 50 passes on 56 targets for 455 yards.
If traded, Perine would be joining his fifth NFL team. He was originally selected by Washington in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. He has spent time with the Bengals, Broncos and Dolphins.
For his career, Perine has eight rushing touchdowns and six receiving scores across 93 games