Broncos QB Bo Nix Delivers Contender for Best Pass of 2024 Season on 93-Yard TD Strike
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw the best pass of his young NFL career—and possibly his football career—Monday night at Empower Field at Mile High.
Locked in a prime-time battle against the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter, Nix faced a third-and-11 from Denver's own 7-yard line. Instead of playing it safe and checking down to a safer option, the rookie threw an absolute rope down the field to receiver Marvin Mims Jr., who caught the ball at the 41-yard line and ran untouched into the end zone for a 93-yard score.
What a play.
The NFL world was astounded:
Nix, the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, entered Monday night with an 89.9 passer rating to go along with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.
No matter how the rest of the Broncos' prime-time tilt against Cleveland unfolds, Nix is leaving the Mile High City with a highlight on his résumé that will be replayed for many, many years.