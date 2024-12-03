Former Teammate of Drew Brees Sees Similarities in Broncos QB Bo Nix
Bo Nix continues to draw rave reviews for his rookie season with the Denver Broncos.
On Monday night as the Broncos faced the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, Nix even drew a comparison to Drew Brees. And it came from one of Brees's former teammates.
Chase Daniel, who spent five years as Brees's backup with the New Orleans Saints claimed Nix reminds him of his former teammate. Daniel took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "I spent 5 years with Drew Brees and I can't tell you how much I've seen Bo Nix morph into him this year. Demeanor, mannerisms, & cadence sounds exactly like him."
That's high praise from Daniel.
It would make sense for Nix to share some traits with Brees since he's being mentored by Sean Payton, who was Brees's old head coach in New Orleans.
Entering Monday night, Nix has enjoyed an excellent rookie season. He's completed 64.9% of his passes for 2,548 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has been on a roll over the past six games, completing 68.7% of his passes, throwing for 1,466 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception during that span. The Broncos are 4–2 in those games with their only losses coming against Super Bowl contenders in the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
Things are clicking for Nix in Denver and people are taking notice. Even Brees's former teammates.