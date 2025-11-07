Broncos RB Was Refreshingly Honest About Listless Offense After Ugly Win vs. Raiders
On a night where the Broncos defense played at full throttle all night long, the team’s offense seemed to leave its car keys at the proverbial house before it left for the game. Denver’s defense racked up six sacks and held the Raiders to just 188 yards in a 10–7 victory on Thursday night. Only, the offense didn’t hold up its end of the bargain, scoring just 10 points, enduring seven drives that stalled into punts and turning the ball over twice.
So poor was the offensive performance that Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins took a step back and analyzed the unit with a refreshing bit of honesty.
J.K. Dobbins believes Broncos offense isn’t pulling its weight
“The defense is winning us the games, and we're not helping them. We're not doing them any justice,” Dobbins said after the game.
“I feel bad the way we play on offense and the way they play on defense, because they’re doing so great and then we’re doing so bad. And they’re our brothers, too. So, it just sucks, ‘cause they’re out there so many plays, playing their butts off. We can’t keep doing that to ‘em. And we’ll figure it out as offense. We will.”
Broncos fans express displeasure with offense, but Bo Nix didn’t take it personally
The Broncos have scored 18 or fewer points in three of their last five games and have made a habit of digging themselves an early deficit in games this season, despite what their 8–2 record would suggest. Denver’s fanbase was not impressed with the offensive showing, as they rained down boos on the club after yet another three-and-out early in the third quarter.
But Broncos quarterback Bo Nix wasn’t offended.
“Well, I’ve been booed before and I’ll be booed again,” Nix said. “So, not going to be the last time. It’s obviously unfortunate. You don’t want your own fans booing you. But it's part of it.
Nix, whose two interceptions give him four in the last four games played, also took accountability for the offense's poor showing.
“At some point, we've got to start moving the ball and scoring some points,” Nix said. “Between penalties and sluggish football, we’re just not playing very good. It starts with me. I’ve got to be better. ... We've got to find some juice.”
The Broncos will look to find some juice offensively in Week 11 against the Chiefs.