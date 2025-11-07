Eight of the Worst Plays From an Instant Anti-Classic Broncos-Raiders ‘TNF‘ Game
The Broncos beat the Raiders 10–7 to kick off Week 10 of the NFL season in what can only be described as one of the most Thursday Night Football games to have ever Thursday Night Football'd. The game was ugly, low scoring and full of penalties. The punters had a bigger impact on the game than the quarterbacks.
As noted in a Prime graphic above, the Raiders had an interception, a punt blocked, a missed field goal and a touchdown negated by a penalty. They actually jumped the gun on running it though because Vegas was actually called for 11 penalties.
The Broncos, who won the game, were not much better. Bo Nix threw two interceptions, their punter shanked a punt, they missed a field goal and were called for 11 penalties of their own.
There were 14 punts, 17 points, 20 first downs and 22 penalties.
Here are some of the best, or at least most interesting plays.
Geno Smith's failed QB Sneak
Facing third-and-2 in the second quarter, Geno Smith tried a QB sneak. It went nowhere, but at least it set up a fourth down attempt that scored a touchdown. Unfortunately, that was the touchdown that was called back because of an illegal pick by a wide receiver.
Broncos’ odd third down trick play
The Raiders were not the only ones with a questionable third down call. With one yard to go from the 36, Bo Nix lined up under center, took the snap and threw a screen pass to Cortland Sutton. It looked like Sutton was going to try to throw the ball, but no one was open so he took a sack. That five-yard loss set up a 59-yard field goal attempt.
Will Lutz’s 59-yard field goal comes up very short
Here's that 59-yard attempt that came up about five yards short. It was very windy in Denver on Thursday, but when was the last time you saw a kick come up that short?
Interceptions bouncing off receivers
Ashton Jeanty was primarily used in the run game on Thursday as he carried the ball 19 times for 60 yards. The Raiders started seven drives with Jeanty runs. In the third quarter they decided to start a drive with a pass to Jeanty. The ball bounced off his chest into the air and was intercepted by Dondrea Tillman.
Bo Nix had a pass suffer a similar fate in the fourth quarter when he targeted Troy Franklin. The ball found its way through multiple defenders only to hit Franklin in the chest, bounce up into the air and land in the arms of Kyu Blu Kelly.
Shanked Punt, Blocked Punt, So Many Punts
The punting in this game was really something. AJ Cole and Jeremy Crawshaw each punted seven times. Cole won the battle with six more yards and three punts downed inside the 20 to Crawshaw's zero. Of course, Cole did have a punt blocked by a guy's face.
Though that's not as embarassing as Crawshaw shanking one off the side of his foot.
Geno Smith’s injury
Smith completed 16 of 26 passes for 143 yards and one interception. He also got kneed in the thigh late in the game and limped off the field. Smith returned, hobbled, and then took another hit to the leg. Pete Carroll says it's just a thigh bruise so he should be alright, but boy did that look painful.