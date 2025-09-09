SI

Broncos Select Denver's Burnham Yard As Site for New Stadium

The targeted completion date for the Broncos' new stadium is the 2031 NFL season.

The Broncos are in the process of building a new stadium in Denver.
In conjunction with the city of Denver and the state of Colorado, the Broncos announced on Tuesday that the historic Burnham Yard is the team's preferred site for a new stadium.

The proposed project will be privately funded, include city and state support for public improvements and will not require new taxes. The stadium itself will have a retractable roof and will become the center of a "mixed-use district."

"It's our goal to have world-class facilities for this team and for our fans, obviously, with the rich tradition and history at Mile High, and find something that the fans would love as a site that had proximity to that and Denver," team owner and CEO Greg Penner said in a statement. "We couldn't be more excited about Burnham Yard as the preferred site to build a new stadium and an incredible year-round destination."

The Burnham Yard site, located less than a mile from the Broncos’ current stadium, operated as a major economic hub in Denver for nearly 150 years before ceasing operations in 2016. The state of Colorado purchased the property in 2021, and now has "conceptual agreements" to sell it to both the Broncos and Denver Water.

The Broncos have played at Empower Field at Mile High since it opened in August 2001. They'll now have a new home soon, with the targeted completion date set for the 2031 season, coinciding with the expiration of the team’s current lease with the Metropolitan Football Stadium District.

