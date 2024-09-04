Broncos Sign All-Pro Cornerback Patrick Surtain II to Massive Contract Extension
The Denver Broncos have signed All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II to a four-year, $96 million contract extension that includes $77.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal makes Surtain the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.
Surtain has become one of the league's top corners as he enters his fourth season in the NFL. The former No. 9 pick in the 2021 NFL draft has appeared in 50 career games, including 49 starts, and has recorded seven interceptions, 36 passes defended and 187 combined tackles.
Surtain was named first-team All-Pro in 2022 and made his first Pro Bowl that season. He followed that up in 2023 with a second-straight Pro Bowl nod.
The 24-year-old Surtain still has his best football left in front of him and has been incredibly reliable from both a production and availability standpoint.
Surtain and the Broncos kick off their season on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.