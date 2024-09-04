SI

Broncos Sign All-Pro Cornerback Patrick Surtain II to Massive Contract Extension

Surtain is set to become the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mike McDaniel

The Broncos signed Surtain, the All-Pro cornerback, to the richest deal for a defensive back in NFL history.
The Broncos signed Surtain, the All-Pro cornerback, to the richest deal for a defensive back in NFL history. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Broncos have signed All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II to a four-year, $96 million contract extension that includes $77.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal makes Surtain the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.

Surtain has become one of the league's top corners as he enters his fourth season in the NFL. The former No. 9 pick in the 2021 NFL draft has appeared in 50 career games, including 49 starts, and has recorded seven interceptions, 36 passes defended and 187 combined tackles.

Surtain was named first-team All-Pro in 2022 and made his first Pro Bowl that season. He followed that up in 2023 with a second-straight Pro Bowl nod.

The 24-year-old Surtain still has his best football left in front of him and has been incredibly reliable from both a production and availability standpoint.

Surtain and the Broncos kick off their season on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL