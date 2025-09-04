Broncos Sign All-Pro Linebacker to Franchise Record Contract Extension
On the eve of the regular season, the Broncos locked down one of their top defenders for the forseeable future.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Denver signed All-Pro linebacker Nik Bonitto to a four-year extension worth $120 million, with $70 million guaranteed. It marks the biggest non-quarterback contract the Broncos have ever given out.
Bonitto, 25, was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Oklahoma. He earned his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods in 2024 on the back of a career-best season. He recorded 13.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss on the edge in Denver. Making it more impressive, last year was the first as a full-time starter for Bonitto.
The Broncos boast a talented defense and with this signing the key pieces are under contract for the next few seasons. In 2024 Denver signed fellow edge rusher Jonathon Cooper and cornerback Patrick Surtain II to a pair of big-money four-year extensions.
The core of the unit has been paid. Now all focus can turn to a big 2025 season in which Bo Nix and Sean Payton hope to earn the team's second consecutive playoff appearance and first postseason victory since the Peyton Manning days.