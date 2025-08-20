Broncos Trade Young Wide Receiver to Saints for Pair of Draft Picks
The Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints got some mid-week business done on Wednesday.
The Broncos are set to deal wide receiver Devaughn Vele to the Saints in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick, according to multiple reports.
Vele, 27, was a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft and enjoyed a solid rookie season in Denver. He racked up 41 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns last year. It's a solid move for the Broncos, who turn a 2024 seventh-round pick into future fourth and seventh round selections.
Vele, who played college football at the University of Utah and is a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, delayed his start to college career in order to complete a two-year Mormon mission in Samoa. Following the mission, he walked on to the Utah football team. He'll turn 28 in the 2025 season, despite it being his second year in the league.
Vele will join a wide receivers room in New Orleans that consists of Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Mason Tipton, among others.