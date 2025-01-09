Broncos vs. Bills Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream and What's at Stake
The Denver Broncos will be on the road this weekend for a wintry battle against the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round of the NFL Playoffs. The two teams will square off in Orchard Park, N.Y., in what could be a snow game at Highmark Stadium.
We're going to take a look at what's at stake for both teams, as well as how fans can watch the game live via television and streaming services.
What's at Stake in Broncos vs. Bills?
For the Denver Broncos, Sunday's game marks their first playoff appearance since the team won the Super Bowl in the 2015 season. That was all the way back when Peyton Manning was under center for the franchise. Now, it'll be standout rookie Bo Nix looking to lead the team into the division round. It'll be a difficult matchup for Nix in his first-ever playoff game. If he's able to win, he'd become the first Broncos rookie quarterback to ever win a game in the postseason.
As for the Bills, MVP hopeful Josh Allen is looking to add a championship to his résumé, and the first step towards doing so will come against Denver on Sunday. Allen and the Bills have won at least one playoff game in each of the last four years, but they've not yet reached the Super Bowl during his tenure. Buffalo has been defeated in the division round three seasons in a row, a fate they're hoping to avoid this time around. First, they'll need to get there by taking care of business against Nix and the Broncos.
How to Watch Broncos vs. Bills Live
The wild-card round battle between the AFC's No. 7 seed (Broncos) and No. 2 seed (Bills) will be played at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 12. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET and is to be broadcast live via CBS. Live streams can be accessed via Paramount +. The announcers for the game will be Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter).
What Time Does Broncos-Bills Kick Off?
The game will get underway at 1:00 p.m. local time in Buffalo. Here's a look at when kickoff will take place across different time zones in the U.S.:
Time Zone
Kickoff Time
Eastern
1:00 p.m.
Central
Noon
Mountain
11:00 a.m.
Pacific
10:00 a.m.