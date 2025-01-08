Sean Payton Issues Confident Quote Ahead of Broncos QB Bo Nix's Playoff Debut
Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is a big believer in rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
He was confident on draft night back in April when Denver selected Nix with the No. 12 pick, and he continues to be high on his quarterback heading into the Broncos' wild-card round matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
Payton was asked Wednesday why he is confident the 24-year-old can lead Denver to its first playoff win since 2015.
"He's played in a lot of big games. And honestly, last week for him and for many guys, it was like a playoff game. He's seasoned, and he's been in big moments," Payton said. "And you know what? He's going to play in bigger games."
As the sixth quarterback off the board in the 2024 NFL draft, Nix wasn't as highly touted as Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams or Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels, who looks set to win the Rookie of the Year. But he certainly has looked the part of franchise quarterback in his first year.
Nix struggled in his first four career games, logging a 62.5 passer rating with one touchdown and four interceptions in that span. But he turned it around in Week 5 and never looked back, throwing for 28 touchdowns with just eight interceptions and registering a 103.2 passer rating over the Broncos' final 13 contests.
Nix's improvement over the year is why his teammates join Payton in their strong faith in the rookie under center.
"This season. That's all I've got for you," Sutton said when asked why he believes in Nix. "His résumé speaks for itself. All he's done is gotten better over the course of the year. It's been cool to watch his growth."
Nix, who was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday for the second time this season after a playoff-clinching win over the Kansas City Chiefs, is the first rookie in NFL history to post multiple games with at least 300 passing yards, four touchdowns and a passer rating of at least 140.
By all accounts, Nix's rookie campaign is already a booming success. But he's looking to achieve more in the playoffs.
"It'd be a shame to get this far and then start enjoying where you are and become complacent," Nix said Wednesday. "... We're excited where we are but definitely not going to get complacent. We're going to keep going for more."