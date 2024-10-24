Broncos Wide Receiver Josh Reynolds Shot Leaving Strip Club Early Friday Morning
Josh Reynolds has been sidelined with a scary injury.
The Denver Broncos wide receiver was injured in a shooting that occurred last Friday in Denver, according to documents obtained by KUSA-TV in Denver. Reynolds was shot twice—once in the left arm and once in the back of his head. Another man in the car was shot in the back, and a third victim was injured by shattering glass.
Police responded to the incident after a 911 call just after 3 a.m. on October 18.
Before the incident, the victims said they were at Shotgun Willie's, a strip club in Glendale, but they claimed to have left at 2:45 a.m. They also said they had no incidents during their time at the club. They further claimed that once they left the club, two drivers began following them in vehicles and fired shots at them. The suspects followed them onto the highway, at which point the victims' car wouldn't drive anymore and they exited and escaped on foot.
On Wednesday, Denver Police announced they had arrested two men in the case. Burr Charlesworth and Luis Mendoza are both being held in connection with the case. Court documents claim Mendoza entered the strip club and watched the victims, eventually following them out and entering a car. Several cars appeared to be waiting for the victims to leave, then three vehicles followed them out of the parking lot.
The Broncos put Reynolds on injured reserve this week due to a broken finger. On the season, Reynolds has 12 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown.