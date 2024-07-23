Browns' Amari Cooper Avoids Possible Holdout With Contract Restructure, per Report
Since the Cleveland Browns acquired him from the Dallas Cowboys in March 2022, wide receiver Amari Cooper has been nothing short of terrific.
The ultra-consistent pass-catcher has emerged as multiple Browns quarterbacks' top target, racking up 1,160 receiving yards in 2022 and 1,250 in 2023. In the latter year, he made a fifth Pro Bowl at age 29.
Now, Cleveland is poised to reward Cooper for his performance. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns are raising Cooper's salary by $5 million and guaranteeing the $20 million already left on his contract—a move that is likely to quell speculation that the wide receiver would hold out.
Cooper, 30, is still scheduled to hit free agency after the 2024 season.
The Alabama product signed a five-year, $100 million extension with the Cowboys in March 2020. That deal followed Dallas's acquisition of Cooper from the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 22, 2018.
Cleveland is scheduled to open its season against Dallas on Sept. 8.