Severity of Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr.'s Injury Revealed
Browns cornerback Marin Emerson Jr. has been diagnosed with a torn Achilles, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday morning, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He is now out for the season and will require surgery.
Emerson had been carted off the field during Tuesday's practice with what was initially reported as a non-contact Achilles injury, though an MRI was needed to confirm the severity of the issue. The defensive back suffered the injury while covering wideout Diontae Johnson on a route. According to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, "Emerson attempted to plant his leg at the end of the play but fell to the ground in pain. He immediately took off his helmet and tossed it in frustration."
He did not put any weight on the leg as he got onto the cart.
Now entering the final year of his rookie contract, Emerson recorded 80 total tackles, five passes defended, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble in last year's campaign.