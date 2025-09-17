Browns Make Notable Change to Depth Chart Following Quinshon Judkins's Debut
Quinshon Judkins didn't sign with the Cleveland Browns until just before the 2025 NFL season started, due to a league investigation into alleged domestic violence by the rookie running back.
After inking his rookie deal and reporting to the team, Judkins was thrust into game action in Week 2, when he made his NFL debut against the Ravens. Judkins impressed in the loss, averaging 6.1 yards per carry across 10 attempts and leading the team in rushing yards.
Now, after just one game with the organization, it seems the Browns have seen enough to make Judkins their starting running back. Ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers, Cleveland updated its depth chart and listed Judkins as the RB1, ahead of Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson and Raheim Sanders.
In Week 1, Sampson led the charge with 12 carries, followed by Ford with six. The two combined for 10 carries in Week 2, with Judkins taking the bulk of the workload. While Sampson and Ford figure to contribute in the ground game still, it's clear that Judkins, who the organization selected in the second round, will be their preferred option out of the backfield.
During college at Ohio State, Judkins had 45 touchdowns across three seasons and recorded more than 1,000 rushing yards in every season of his career. Now, he's quickly rising the ranks in Cleveland despite the off-field issues that delayed his arrival to the organization.
It remains to be seen whether Judkins will be disciplined by the NFL, though criminal charges against him were dropped. The league's investigation remains ongoing.