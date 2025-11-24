SI

Browns' Coach Declined to Name Week 13 Starter After Shedeur Sanders's Debut

Sanders threw for 209 yards and a touchdown in his QB1 debut.

Brigid Kennedy

The Browns' QB situation has drawn plenty of intrigue this season.
The Browns' QB situation has drawn plenty of intrigue this season. / Ian Maule/Getty Images
In this story:

Shedeur Sanders made his first NFL start on Sunday and, all things considered, it went pretty well.

For starters, the Browns got the win, which is perhaps the most important thing. But Sanders himself also played alright, passing for 209 yards and a touchdown in his big debut. His promise showed in two big moments in particular: the first, a gorgeous 52-yard pass to Isaiah Bond that left star DE Myles Garrett gobsmacked, and the second, a quick lateral throw that running back Dylan Sampson took straight to the end zone.

Of course, Sanders only got this opportunity because starter Dillon Gabriel is still in concussion protocol, so naturally, reporters were quick to ask coach Kevin Stefanski after the fact whether the team's QB2 would get the starting nod next week, too.

Unsurprisingly, Stefanski did not say much. But he did applaud Sanders's effort on Sunday.

"I'm not gonna get into that," the coach said, asked who would be tapped for Week 13. "I'm obviously proud of him and proud of this offense, and there are a ton of things to learn, but I'm just gonna worry about today."

He continued later: "I think you saw a lot of what Shedeur does well on the field today. To make that play off schedule when we were outmanned in protection, get the ball down the field," the coach said, referring to the long pass to Bond. "So there's a lot that he's doing well and there's a lot that he's working on, which is what I appreciate about young guys that want to get better."

If Gabriel is still in concussion protocol by the time next Sunday rolls around, Sanders will have to start regardless. But it would be quite the big deal should Stefanski, at some point, elevate him to QB1 even if Gabriel is available.

All eyes will be on the Browns this week. We'll see what they do before hosting the 7-4 Niners at 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 30.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL