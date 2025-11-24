Browns' Coach Declined to Name Week 13 Starter After Shedeur Sanders's Debut
Shedeur Sanders made his first NFL start on Sunday and, all things considered, it went pretty well.
For starters, the Browns got the win, which is perhaps the most important thing. But Sanders himself also played alright, passing for 209 yards and a touchdown in his big debut. His promise showed in two big moments in particular: the first, a gorgeous 52-yard pass to Isaiah Bond that left star DE Myles Garrett gobsmacked, and the second, a quick lateral throw that running back Dylan Sampson took straight to the end zone.
Of course, Sanders only got this opportunity because starter Dillon Gabriel is still in concussion protocol, so naturally, reporters were quick to ask coach Kevin Stefanski after the fact whether the team's QB2 would get the starting nod next week, too.
Unsurprisingly, Stefanski did not say much. But he did applaud Sanders's effort on Sunday.
"I'm not gonna get into that," the coach said, asked who would be tapped for Week 13. "I'm obviously proud of him and proud of this offense, and there are a ton of things to learn, but I'm just gonna worry about today."
He continued later: "I think you saw a lot of what Shedeur does well on the field today. To make that play off schedule when we were outmanned in protection, get the ball down the field," the coach said, referring to the long pass to Bond. "So there's a lot that he's doing well and there's a lot that he's working on, which is what I appreciate about young guys that want to get better."
If Gabriel is still in concussion protocol by the time next Sunday rolls around, Sanders will have to start regardless. But it would be quite the big deal should Stefanski, at some point, elevate him to QB1 even if Gabriel is available.
All eyes will be on the Browns this week. We'll see what they do before hosting the 7-4 Niners at 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 30.